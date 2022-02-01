A woman from Runnemede will likely be spending the next quarter of a century behind bars after pleading guilty to a homicide in 2020.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin D. Owens III inside a motel room on the 100 block of East 9th Avenue in Runnemede on the morning of June 20, 2020.

According to a report in The Courier-Post, Lee told authorities she had been dating Owens for about seven years and they had recently reunited after a break-up. Lee said they were arguing right before the shooting.

MacAulay says Lee is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in state prison and will need to serve at least 85-percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 4th.

