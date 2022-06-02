Camden high boys' basketball coach Rick Brunson is heading to the big apple per SNY in New York.

Per the report, the Knicks are finalizing a contract with Brunson to become an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff, leaving the Panthers without a head coach. Brunson has been an assistant under Thibodeau in Chicago and in Minnesota.

Brunson told the team he was leaving on Thursday afternoon.

For the past three seasons, Brunson has been the head coach at Camden, one of the top programs in the state, leading them to a 31-3 record and a Group II New Jersey state title this season.

The team is still loaded with talent and brings back four of their starters from last year's 31-3 team. The team will bring back senior guard D.J. Wagner, who is one of the top collegiate prospects in the country, guard Cian Medley, 7-footer, Aaron Bradshaw, and forward Dasear Haskins all return to the Panthers roster.

Brunson compiled a 73-4 during these three seasons with the Panthers.