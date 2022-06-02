Atlantic City Church Falls Victim to String of Break-ins

Who would steal and damage property from a local church known for its community service?

That's the question the congregation of Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church in Atlantic City has after their church building has been the target of several break-ins over the past month.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the church on Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, a short distance from the Atlantic City Convention Center, has experienced a string of vandalism where windows have been broken, and televisions and other property have been stolen.

Pastor Charles Lyles gathered with a group of church members Wednesday to brainstorm ways to discourage the theft and damage to the church, which appears to be happening in the overnight hours.

Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz attended Wednesday's meeting and says he is advocating for better police protection for the church.

Pastor Lyles told the Press of Atlantic City that he is upset that someone would disrespect a church and an important part of the community.

"It disturbs me extensively because we're givers, we're not takers. And for people to come and take from us, that hurts."

Atlantic City Police have said they are looking into the thefts and damage to the church.

