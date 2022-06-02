Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle
A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment.
The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
Police say,
Video surveillance from several nearby businesses captured Petosa abusing his dog on multiple occasions to include; aggressively yanking on the leash, throwing the dog against the driver’s side of the vehicle, and kicking the dog several times.
The dog was examined and confirmed to not have sustained any injuries despite the abuse.
As a result of an investigation, Petosa was criminally charged with animal cruelty.
The public is reminded that charges are allegations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.