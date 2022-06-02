Two friends quit their day jobs to embark on opening the first combined brewery and winery in Philadelphia. Here's what we know so far.



It'll be the best of both worlds, maybe for guys who like their beer and gals who like their wine, or vice versa.

The brewery/winery venture is called Carbon Copy, and it's the brainchild of Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak. The duo has two decades of experience in brewing beer, according to wooder_ice on Instagram. "Our goal is to build a community around quality and consistent beer and wine while being an active member of our neighborhood," says Wolak.

Why the name Carbon Copy? Well, that's because the partners don't want to be like the rest, staying in a mindset of being their authentic selves. That's a sentiment we can all learn from.

Carbon Copy, which will offer visitors a unique beer, wine, and food tasting experience, will be located in West Philadelphia.

Not only will Carbon Copy offer brews of its own making, but it will also feature "low intervention wine" from "the best-growing regions in the Mid-Atlantic," wooder_ice/Instagram reports, and, thanks to a wood-fire oven, a snack menu!

Boudwin and Wolak have a Fall 2022 timeline for opening.

I can't wait for Carbon Copy! My husband is a huge fan of breweries, I'm a huge fan of wineries, and we're BOTH fans of SNACKS! So, it sounds like it'll be fun for a boy AND a girl. Side note, I'm obsessed with their "dueling cats" logo.

Carbon Copy will be located at 701 S. 50th St in Philly. You can follow them on IG to keep up with the latest.

