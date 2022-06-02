[WATCH] Xavier Cortez’s Walk-Off Home Run Helps Vineland Advance in NJSIAA Playoffs

The NJSIAA high school baseball playoffs got underway this week and on Wednesday night we had a thrilling finish to the Vineland-Williamstown game.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh of their first-round matchup, Vineland's Xavier Cortez stepped to the plate and launched a 2-run home run to give the Flight Clan a playoff win.

Here is the call from Al Fisher, Steve Westcott, and Doug Stasuk of BFA Sports.

Enzo Descalzi lead in the bottom of the seventh with a walk before Cortez drove the 3-1 pitch over the left-center field fence.

The game remained tied in the seventh, thanks to a tremendous defensive play by Vineland's third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez flashed the leather, charging in on a softly hit ball and firing across the diamond to record the third out of the inning, setting up Vineland's chance to win the game in the bottom of the inning.

It was a big play in the game, with a runner on second base and a chance for the Braves to take the lead with a base hit.

Seventh-seeded Vineland will not advance in the South Jersey Group IV playoffs and will face second-seeded Shawnee on Saturday.