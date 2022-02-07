Authorities in Camden County say a woman has been charged for embezzling millions of dollars from the company that she worked for where she was a senior accountant.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 49-year-old Jennifer Vandever of Atco is facing four counts of wire fraud, one count of unauthorized use of access devices, one count of aggravated identity theft, and four counts of tax evasion.

Sellinger's office says,

From 2011 to 2018, Vandever worked as a supervisor in [an unnamed company's] accounting department. Vandever embezzled from [the company] by charging significant amounts of personal expenses for herself and her family on the company’s corporate credit cards issued in the name of [an individual] and on a department issued card. Vandever concealed her personal use of the corporate credit cards from [the company] and directed payment of those personal expenses from corporate funds unbeknownst to her employer.

Big bucks

The scheme totaled $3 million.

Sellinger says from 2015 through 2018, Vandever attempted to evade over $514,000 of federal income taxes on nearly $1.5 million of unreported embezzled taxable income.

Potential prison time

Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison with a $250,000 fine. The count of unauthorized use of access devices is punishable by a decade behind bars. The count of aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to two years in prison. The four counts of tax evasion are each punishable by five years.

Vandever appeared before a judge late last week and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

