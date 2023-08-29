Cape May Named a Best Beach Town in America – Again!

The accolades keep rolling in for the South Jersey town of Cape May.

This time, Trips to Discover has named Cape May one of the Best Beach Towns in America! Editors gave the honor to 20 towns across the nation, and Cape May was the only New Jersey community to make the list. (I know - there should have been more!)

Congratulations to Cape May! If the town had a trophy case to include ever honor it's received over the years, it would have to be a very big case!

Trips to Discover named the twenty beach towns using this criteria: "These top beach towns were chosen for their combination of summertime charm and pristine shoreline for the perfect warm-weather getaway. Sun-seekers can expect laid-back vibes and stunning coastal views paired with easy access to outdoor activities, quaint shops, and excellent eateries. For a memorable vacation, add these top beach towns in America to your summer itinerary."

Editors were impressed with Cape May, saying, "Cape May is both an ideal destination for families and those who are looking for a romantic getaway, with its host of charming B&Bs, horse-drawn carriages, and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Year-round, you can find entertainment, art shows, go boating, visit the zoo, sample a taste of craft beer at local breweries, take a self-guided wine tour, or spend some time at the arcades on the promenade."

Way to go Cape May!

Other beach towns singled out include Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, Provincetown, Massachusettes, Treasure Island, Florida, and Kennebunkport Maine.

SOURCE: Trips to Discover

