Here’s the Barefoot Country Music Fest Daily Lineup in Wildwood

We are quickly coming up on the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The annual party on the beach will take place on the Wildwood Beach June 20 - 24, featuring headliners Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Who's playing on Thursday at Barefoot?

We now know who's playing on which day at the festival.

The gates at Barefoot will open on Thursday earlier this year - at 3 pm! That means several more hours of music and fun!

Thursday night has Old Dominion as the headliner. Internet sensation Oliver Anthony will also be on the main stage. Rounding out the main stage will be Anal Springsteen and local favorite John Eddie. The USA Heritage Band will also perform.

Here's Friday's Barefoot lineup

Friday's final performer will be Keith Urban. Jake Owen is onstage before Urban, and Bret Michaels before that. (Yes, Poison lead singer Brett Michaels!) Also on the main stage Friday will be Niko Moon, Mackenzie Porter, and up-and-comers Owen Riegling and Nolan Quinn.

The Jim Beam stage performers include Hailey Whitters and Galloway Township's own Mara Justine.

Saturday's Barefoot lineup

Kane Brown is the major act on Saturday night. He'll be preceded onstage by Scotty McCreery. Right before Scotty - the Beach Boys!

Also on the big stage on Saturday are Connor Smith, Kylie Morgan, and Gillian Smith.

Featured on the Jim Beam stage Saturday will be The War and Treaty.

Sunday night is Luke Bryan night at Barefoot!

Luke Bryan will close out Barefoot this year. Taking the stage before him will be rising star Bailey Zimmerman. Newcomer Nate Smith is before Zimmerman, and before Nate will be Rodney Atkins.

Also on the main stage Sunday are Sadie Bass and Dillon James.

We can't wait! We'll see you at Barefoot!

