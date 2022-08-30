You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode.

Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.

If you spend a lot of time at the zoo during the summertime, one of their best events yet, believe it or not, is right around the corner.

You can take a moonlit stroll with all your favorite animals at the Cape May Zoo this September. Cape May Park and Zoo announced the event on their Facebook this week and, so far, people are pretty excited about it! They shared the flyer to their page this week and people that have already experienced one are encouraging people to check it out.

People can't stop raving about the experiences and stories you heard from the zookeepers during one of these events. It makes sense when you think about it. The zoo is a whole different world at night! You may even get to see some of the nocturnal animals in action.

The Cape May Zoo will host a few of these night walks this fall, but it's smart to plan ahead. You have to purchase a ticket if you're interested in attending, so make sure you check out the flyer below and message their official Facebook page with any questions.

