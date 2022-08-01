Cat Country TidalWave Winner Ticket Pickup is This Wednesday

So, lucky you - you won passes from Cat Country 107.3 to the TidalWave Music Festival!

The TidalWave Music Festival is happening on the Atlantic City Beach August 12 - 14. The festival's headliners are Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley. Dozens more will be performing all three days and nights on 2 big stages on the beach.

If you won passes from us, we invite you to come to Maynard's Cafe in Margate this Wednesday, August 3, anytime between 5 and 7 pm. If you won tickets, come with your ID and we'll have them for you. Also - and this is the only time we'll be doing this - if you pick up your passes Wednesday, we'll have a free "Summer of Cat Country" Tank Top for you!

(If you won passes, and can't make it Wednesday, don't worry - we will have more pickup options announced soon - but without the free tank top.)

WAIT! Do you still need to win tickets? We'll have your chance to win while we're at Maynard's - just be there for your chance to win!

So, that's Wednesday 5-7 pm at Maynard's Cafe 9306 Amherst Avenue in Margate.

