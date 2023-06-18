Cat Country’s Cat Photo Bombs Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest

The Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood has certainly become a "can't miss" event - especially for country music fans.

Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker, Hardy, and dozens more have killed it on stage. Meanwhile there's always fun happening all over the festival. Five stages, food, drinks, and more keep people busy from Thursday thru Sunday.

Our Cat Country 107.3 Cat did some Barefoot hanging Saturday afternoon, and made his way thru the festival grounds. Enjoy the accompanying photos!

By the way, plans are already in the works for the 2024 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest. Artist and ticket information will be coming soon. We already know the dates, June 20 - 23. We'll see you at Barefoot `24 on the Wildwood Beach!

Cat Country Cat At Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 in Wildwood Photos of the Cat having fun!