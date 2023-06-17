Cute and Fun Photos From Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest

attachment-Untitled design(32) loading...

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is well underway in Wildwood!

The 3rd annual event has attracted well over 30,000 people to the beach for performances by Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, and more!

A big thunderstorm delayed the opening of Day 2, but everything else has been a blast - with 2 more days and nights left. Yet to come on Day 3 are Lady A, Darius Rucker, Hardy, and dozens more. Sunday's scheduled includes Lainie Wilson, Parker McCollum, and Kid Rock.

You can still purchase one of two day tickets here.

Thanks to everyone who's submitted photos so far. You can share your photos easily on the Cat Country 107.3 APP!

