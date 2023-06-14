These Are The Top 10 Bars to Hit in Wildwood NJ After Barefoot

You've had a fabulous time at the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Beach in Wildwood, but it's over for the night, and your engine is just getting revved up. Where to now?

There are a ton of fun places to hang out late at night in Wildwood - rumor has it you may even see me! (If you do, please come over and say "Hi!")

We checked with Yelp to find the Top 10 Bars in Wildwood. (Don't be offended if your place didn't make the list - just tell us about it in the comments!)

1. Jersey Girl Bar and Restaurant. 3601 Atlantic Avenue

Donna G.: "Fabulous venue! Inside and outside. Came with family on a week's vacation. The food was amazing and we had a great time!"

2. Dogtooth Bar and Grill. 100 East Taylor Avenue.

Sofia S.: "This place was fantastic! The service was quick, they had tons of options, and everyone in my group was happy. The food was overall really good, everything was hot and clearly made to order."

3. Pigdog Beach Bar. 3501 Boardwalk.

Joanie F: "This was our best find in Wildwood New Jersey! A great addition to this amazing beach town. Great live music, highly recommend the Cuban fries, but everything we had on the menu was spectacular. "

4. MudHen Brewing Company. 127 West Rio Grande Avenue.

Cara T.: "This is one of my favorite restaurants in Wildwood! The vibe is super chill and they have tons of indoor and outdoor seating!"

5. Old City Pub. 3301 Atlantic Avenue.

Terence O.: "We love coming to Old City. It is so cool inside, what the high ceilings of an old bank."

6. The Waterfront. 4415 Park Boulevard.

Debbie T: "Delicious Food awesome place and bartenders. Great happy hour as well We love going for breakfast Just love their Bloody Marys and breakfast specials."

7. The Cove in Wildwood. 3401 Pacific Avenue.

Keller F: "Fun times! Love Gina & Gigi! Great 5 Dollar menu! Always love how lit up the downstairs is."

8. Ship and Shore. 434 Montgomery Avenue.

Glenn S: "Best pizza on the island! Now that I've gotten that out of the way, I can tell you that this place is a true dive bar in every sense. "

9. The Firehouse Tavern. 3116 Park Boulevard.

Marissa B: "Definitely the 'Cheers' of all the bars on the island. Opens at 7, stays open until the wee hours, and unless you're an assclown...everybody will most certainly know your name on your next visit. Def my new Summer spot. The older crowd is where it's at."

10. Cattle and Clover. 3817 Pacific Avenue.

George S.: "Great Irish bar on Pacific Ave in Olde Downtown Wildwood! Nothing fancy, just a fun, loud bar serving cold beer, shots & great bar food! Huge appetizers & tasty sandwiches. The bartenders & servers are great!"

