Chris Janson celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with his fans in Las Vegas, performing a show at the Green Valley Ranch's Backyard Amphitheater on Saturday night (May 28) -- and he had a very special guest in tow. His youngest son, Jesse Bo Janson, surprised the crowd by coming onstage and jamming out with his country star dad.

"Proud dad moment having Jesse join me onstage in Vegas last night," Janson wrote on Twitter the next day (May 29), sharing footage of the moment filmed from the stage.

Get our free mobile app

The singer was visibly brimming with pride during the show, too: As Jesse hopped up on a platform, holding a microphone and tapping his foot to the music, Janson pumped his fist in the air and gave the cheering crowd a big thumbs up.

Jesse seemed perfectly at home in the spotlight, and in fact, he's had some practice: In 2021, he had a cameo in a Super Bowl commercial Janson did in partnership with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. The ad spot shows a photo of Jesse holding up a fish he caught, rocking a huge smile and a red ball cap -- much like the cap he wore onstage at Janson's Vegas show.

Janson and his wife, Kelly, have four children: Graham and Chel are Kelly's children from a previous relationship, and her country star husband lovingly refers to them as his "bonus kids." In addition to Jesse, they also share a daughter, Georgia.

The "Done" star has a hefty touring calendar on the books for 2022. He recently wrapped his spring Halfway to Crazy Tour, and this fall, he's got plans for a co-headlining run with Travis Tritt called the Can't Miss Tour. Janson and Tritt recently collaborated on a '90s-flavored duet called "Things You Can't Live Without," which appears on Janson's latest album, All In.