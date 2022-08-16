Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar

It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

However, you'll have to look elsewhere to find Chris Young's drinkin' spot.

"It wouldn't be in Nashville and it won't be under my name," he dishes to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul.

The "Famous Friends" singer was asked about the possibility of opening up his own bar, but he declined to offer up too many details. Although he admits there have been "multiple conversations" about such a project, he wouldn't even say what state his place might open up in, should it happen.

Instead of attaching his name to the potential establishment, Young is hoping to come up with a concept that will have fans instantly think of him.

"I was like, 'Man, we gotta come up with, like ... where they know it's mine, but it's also a cool idea,'" he shares. "So, we'll see."

Perhaps the name of the venue will be a reference to one of Young's songs, like Brooks is doing with his bar, Friends in Low Places. Young has put his spin on a drinking song with "At the End of a Bar" featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, which is about the people you meet while you're grabbing a drink. It's a song that Young says he has actually heard while at a bar.

"That is the best feeling," he admits. "I don't care how many hits you have as an artist, I do not care. That never gets old. It's so awesome."

"At the End of a Bar" is currently in the Top 5 on the country music charts.

Young has several shows ahead of him, with fairs and festival dates on the calendar. Those will keep him busy through October. Although he didn't go into detail about a new studio project, he admits that he will probably have something in the works for next year.