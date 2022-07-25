Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.

An investigation determined that,

a 2018 Chevrolet Impala operated by Mordechai Berkowitz, 20, of Lakewood, was headed eastbound on South Lake Drive when he crossed over the double yellow and collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Rav4, operated by Maria Flores-Moreno, 35, of Jackson, and occupied by front-seat passenger, Juana Lopez-Hernandez, 44, a citizen of Mexico.

Berkowitz was transported to Jersey Shore University Hospital where he was treated and released.

Flores-Moreno was taken to the same hospital and remains in stable condition.

Lopez-Hernandez was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

