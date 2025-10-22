How can you utilize $75,000 worth of New Jersey state benefits and get away with it?

Apparently, you can't. Not if charges against an Ocean County couple result in a conviction.

Ocean County Prosecutor Charges Lakewood, New Jersey Couple with Theft

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that charges have been filed against Refael Busel, 43, and Rivka Busel, 39, of Lakewood. Both face charges of Theft by Deception and Issuing a False Financial Statement. The charges are result of an investigation that looked at incidents that happened from September 2019 to August 2023.

Billhimer and his office claim that the Busels "obtained in excess of $75,000 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which they were not entitled to. The investigation further disclosed that the Busels inaccurately reported their household income by not including income from multiple sources in their applications and renewals."

The couple has already been processed and will need to appear in court to face charges.

Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Board of Social Services were all involved in the investigation. No other details on the case have been released.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office