Ocean County Dad Charged After Baby Dies After Left in Car

A sad follow-up to the story of a baby who died in a car in Lakewood earlier this week.

Authorities have charged the baby's father in connection with the incident.

It appears that the father left the baby in the car for an extended amount of time.

Charges filed in Ocean County

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Bilhimer says Moshe Ehrlich, 35, of Lakewood, has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in connection with what happened Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood Police were called out to a baby in distress call at 1:45 pm Tuesday in the area of 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found employees of Hatzolah Medical Services attempting to provide life-saving care to the infant, who had been inside the vehicle.

The four-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Investigation findings

Billhimer says an investigation determined Ehrich's son had been left alone in the vehicle "for an extended period of time."

Ehrlich surrendered himself to police today and is being held in the Ocean County Jail, pending a court appearance.

NOTE: The charges are merely accusations and the public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

