Baby Dies in Car in Ocean County

Sad situation in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Officials say a four-month-old infant has died after being found inside a car.

Tragic accident happened in Lakewood on Tuesday

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billheimer says Lakewood Police responded to a call at 1:45 Tuesday afternoon about an infant in distress inside a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, in the area of 5th Street, Hatzolah Medical Services was already attempting to provide life-saving aid to the baby.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Investigation underway

Authorities have not released details of what happened - we don't know if the child was left in the car, if there was some sort of accident, or if it was something else that happened.

An investigation in underway.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

