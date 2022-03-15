As his collaboration with Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never," rises into the Top 10 on the Mediabase country chart, Cole Swindell is keeping the momentum with another brand-new duet off his upcoming Stereotype album. This time around, it's "Down to the Bar," featuring Hardy.

Hardy and Swindell are frequent collaborators these days, with impressive results: Hardy co-wrote "Single Saturday Night," the first single off of Stereotype, which was a No. 1 hit. Hardy's name also appears as a songwriter on "Down to the Bar," plus another, as yet unreleased, album track called "Every Beer."

Get our free mobile app

On "Down to the Bar" — which the two singers co-wrote with Jordan Schmidt and Josh Thompson — Hardy and Swindell make the best of heartbreak, telling their latest ex that she's welcome to leave, just so long as she drops him off at a bar on her way out of his life.

Hardy's on a hot streak as a songwriter lately, both for himself and for other artists. His name appears on the credits of songs by Blake Shelton, Michael Ray, Brantley Gilbert and many others, and earlier this month, he picked up the Songwriter of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards.

Stereotype is due out in full April 8. It's Swindell's fourth full-length studio project, featuring 13 tracks. "Down to the Bar" also lends its name to the singer's current tour, which kicked off in February and will extend through early April.

Cole Swindell (feat. Hardy), "Down to the Bar" Lyrics:

If you're gonna leave / Yeah, I guess you're gonna leave / Ain't no me stoppin' you now / I'm gonna need a beer / But there ain't none here / And you're gonna have to drive through town / On your way to your brand new start / Girl, if you're gonna break my heart...

Chorus:

Well, take my broke heart down to the bar / Down, down to the bar / Yeah, down to the bar / Let me get to grievin', baby I'll even / Throw your bag in the trunk / There's a somewhere new / Where the night made you / That you're getting off to, but before you do / Take my broke heart down to the bar / Down to the bar to get drunk, yeah

I mean, seriously...

If it as my bridge to turn / And the tables were turned / You know I'd do the same for you / If it's too late now / And I can't talk you out of it / Maybe I can talk you into...

Repeat Chorus

Take the records off the wall / Take the pictures out the hall / Take the blender and my Fender guitar / Take the forks and the spoons / Hell, the mop and the broom / And if you still got room in your car...

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, down to the bar to get pissed, all / Falling all over the place drunk, yeah