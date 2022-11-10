Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved
Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless.
The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
- Church by The Bay
- Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Outreach Team
- TD Bank
- New Jersey State Police
- Officer Rick Lasco ACPD
- Officer Kramer ACPD
- Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May
Counties
- Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds offered a special note of thanks to “the Pic A Lilli in Shamong, New Jersey and all the volunteers … What an amazing partnership God has provided."
Here are some other sights from this past Tuesday’s community outreach in Atlantic City.
In a recent on-air interview with Reynolds, he discussed his philosophy about not only his position as Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official but also the importance of their ACPO community outreach team and its role in helping the region’s underserved communities.
As we are about to enter the winter season, the regular collegial efforts of these working partners are making a true difference.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.
