Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless.

The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Church by The Bay

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Outreach Team

TD Bank

New Jersey State Police

Officer Rick Lasco ACPD

Officer Kramer ACPD

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May

Counties

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds offered a special note of thanks to “the Pic A Lilli in Shamong, New Jersey and all the volunteers … What an amazing partnership God has provided."

In a recent on-air interview with Reynolds, he discussed his philosophy about not only his position as Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official but also the importance of their ACPO community outreach team and its role in helping the region’s underserved communities.

As we are about to enter the winter season, the regular collegial efforts of these working partners are making a true difference.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds.

