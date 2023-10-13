Get Your Free Groceries At Mizpah, NJ, Food Distribution Event

If you don't have to worry about where your next meal is coming from, consider yourself lucky. Believe it or not, food insecurity is a real insecurity in the part of the Garden State.

According to the Community Food Bank of South Jersey, almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where their next meal is coming from. If you've ever seen the movie The Blind Side, then you might have heard a great line delivered by Tim McGraw's character Sean Tuohy. He basically explains that when you don't know when you're going to eat next, you'd be surprised how much time passes because that's all you think about.

Throughout the entire state of New Jersey, 800,000 people are struggling with hunger. 20% of those residents are children. Luckily, there are a lot of people throughout the state who are working hard to combat this issue. In fact, an event is happening right here in Atlantic County this Friday, October 13th, that will help a lot of local folks out with exactly that.

This Friday at the St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah, various organizations are combining forces to provide locals with food to fill up the fridge. Head out there at 10 a.m. to score some groceries. One of the event's sponsors, The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, shared the flyer to their Facebook page with all the information.

Check that out below:

What?

Food Distribution Event

Where?

St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah

Date?

Friday, October 13th

Time?

10a



Get all the details by checking out the Facebook event page HERE.

Sources: cfbnj.org, Facebook

