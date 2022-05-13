Detectives have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in Camden last summer.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 28-year-old Taquan Tingle of Woodlynne has been charged with first-degree murder, along with multiple third-degree weapon-related offenses, for the death of 19-year-old Darnell Farrish, also of Woodlynne.

Authorities say on the evening of August 28, 2021,

Officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2300 block of South 8th Street, between Sylvan Street and Fairview Street, in Camden. Officers located the victim in that area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:18 p.m.

During an investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video that captured muzzle flashes coming from the area of the shooting and a suspect running toward Sylvan Street. Tingle was ultimately determined to be the individual responsible for the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this month, detectives searched Tingle’s residence and located a polymer 9mm handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Ballistics testing revealed that it was a match to the weapon used in the homicide.

MacAulay says Tingle is currently incarcerated in the Camden County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was served with these new charges on Thursday.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

