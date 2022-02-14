Cops in Ocean County say they have arrested a man from Pennsylvania who fled from a fiery crash that involved three vehicles Saturday evening.

Authorities say Roy Deronde, Jr., of Kingston, PA, was taken into custody Sunday evening. He has been charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension, and obstruction of justice.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, the accident happened just before 6 PM on Route 70 and Colonial Drive.

At the scene, "officers observed a silver, 2008 Nissan Altima fully engulfed in flames facing west on the eastbound shoulder of State Highway 70. Officers also found a red, 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC facing west in the eastbound lane of State Highway 70 and a white, 2019 Jeep Cherokee facing north in the intersection of State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive."

Police say an investigation determined that the Altima, being driven by Roy Deronde, Jr., was traveling westbound on the shoulder of Route 70 at a high rate of speed when he allegedly didn't stop for a red light.

Accident Saturday night at Route 70 and Colonial Drive in Manchester Township NJ - Photo: Manchester Township Police Department Accident Saturday night at Route 70 and Colonial Drive in Manchester Township NJ - Photo: Manchester Township Police Department loading...

Once in the intersection, Deronde's car hit the Jeep Cherokee, which was traveling south on Colonial Drive. After hitting the Cherokee, Deronde then hit the Mercedes, which was going eastbound on Route 70. From there, Deronde's car hit a pole and burst into flames.

According to authorities, Deronde fled from the scene of the accident on foot. His passenger, Fannie Kistner, also from Kingston, also fled but was later found and given medical help.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes, Richard and Cathy Kulaszewski, both of Toms River, were not injured.

Injuries were not reported to the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Grace Poli of Manchester.

Police say additional charges against Deronde could be filed as their investigation continues.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

