Cops Looking for Missing Philadelphia, PA, Woman Last Seen at South Jersey Wawa

Destiny Sanith, 27, of Philadelphia PA - Photo: New Jersey State Police

State troopers are asking for your help locating a missing woman from Philadelphia who was last seen at a Wawa in South Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police and Philadelphia Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Destiny Sanith.

Authorities say Sanith was last seen on March 4th at Wawa in Folsom, Atlantic County.

Destiny Sanith of Philadelphia PA - Photo: New Jersey State Police
She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Buena Station at (609) 561-7267. Anonymous tips are welcome.

