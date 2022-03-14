Cops Looking for Missing Philadelphia, PA, Woman Last Seen at South Jersey Wawa
State troopers are asking for your help locating a missing woman from Philadelphia who was last seen at a Wawa in South Jersey.
The New Jersey State Police and Philadelphia Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Destiny Sanith.
Authorities say Sanith was last seen on March 4th at Wawa in Folsom, Atlantic County.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Buena Station at (609) 561-7267. Anonymous tips are welcome.
