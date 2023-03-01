SOMERVILLE — A 23-year-old from Somerset has been charged with attempted murder and a weapons offense after crashing into a man's vehicle and shooting at him, according to authorities.

Justice Philip voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities on Feb. 27, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 25, Somerville police responded to the area of North Gaston Avenue and East High Street for reports of loud noises and speeding vehicles.

On the scene, officers spoke to a man who reported that during an argument with Philip, Philip crashed into his vehicle and shot a firearm at him, according to authorities.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Philip is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He turned himself in without incident at Franklin Township Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the prosecutor's office at 908-231-7100, or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

