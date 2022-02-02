Couple Needs Help Locating K9 That Split From Atlantic City Parking Garage

A couple from Delaware is asking any and all for help in locating their dog who bolted from the second floor of an Atlantic City Casino Parking Garage.

In a story that's been shared on Facebook, the couple say their nightmare happened in the Harrah's Casino Parking Garage last Thursday, January 27th.

The couple says their pet Yorkie got ran over by a van - then kept running - as it jumped from the second floor of the parking garage. They say she was initially spooked, and kept running.

Zaury is 7 pounds of love and happiness, and the couple hopes that maybe someone saw the dog and took her - or someone is taking care of her in hopes of reuniting her with her owners.

The dog was wearing a pink sweater and was attached to a Philadelphia Phillies leash.

Zaury's story has been put on several local Facebook pages, including Atlantic County Lost and Found Pets.

There is currently a $1,000 reward for Zaury's return. We've been informed the dog is diabetic and requires an insulin shot.

We wish Zaury's family good luck in finding her.

