You’ll Never Guess the Breed of the State Dog of New Jersey

The official state dog on Pennsylvania is the Great Dane.

It's been the official state dog of Pennsylvania since 1965.

New Jersey has only had an official state dog since 2020 - and you'll never guess the breed.

The state dog of New Jersey

New Jersey's official state dog isn't a breed per se - it's actually a different kind of dog.

The hot dog? Nope.

It's a seeing eye dog!

Who knew?

Legislation making the Seeing Eye dog the official state dog of New Jersey was signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy.

Why New Jersey? Why the Seeing Eye dog?

New Jersey is home to one of the premiere Seeing Eye dog facilities in the United States. According to the American Kennel Club, the world's oldest Seeing Eye dog school is located in Morristown. The Seeing Eye is the name of the facility, and it's been around for over 90 years.

Dogs are born and raised at the facility and sent out across the United State and Canada to be paired with blind people.

The Seeing Eye is a non-profit facility and can always use donations and volunteers. You can find out more here.

Blind Dogs Getty Images loading...

Other New Jersey State Animals

New Jersey actually has a New Jersey state animal: it's the horse.

The bog turtle is the official New Jersey state reptile.

Our state fish is the Brook Trout. and the official New Jersey state shell is the Knobbed Whelk.

New Jersey's state bird is the Eastern Goldfinch, and the official state bug is the Honeybee.

SOURCE: NJ.gov

