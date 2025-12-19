Can Dogs Eat Christmas Dinner? Here’s What’s Safe For Fido This Season
As a proud dog mom who loves her pups like actual children, I totally get the urge to share everything with them, especially during the holidays.
Those puppy eyes deserve gifts, too. But while it’s tempting to slide them a full Christmas plate, not all festive foods are dog-approved.
Before You Share, Know What’s Safe
This time of year, people are Googling pet food questions like crazy. Searches for “can dogs eat Brussels sprouts” are up 401%, which tells me I’m not the only one hovering over the dinner table wondering what’s okay to toss to my fur babies.
The good news is that there are in fact a few holiday-friendly foods dogs can safely enjoy. That is, if they’re prepared the right way.
Festive Foods Your Dog Can Actually Eat
Stick to simple, sources say. Plain options are best with no seasoning, butter, or sauces. Safe choices include:
- Plain turkey (no skin, no gravy)
- Cooked carrots
- Small pieces of plain potato
- Steamed, unseasoned Brussels sprouts
These give your pets a taste of the holiday without upsetting their stomach.
What Stays On The Human Plate
As much as they’ll beg, desserts and casseroles are a hard no for dogs.
That means pecan pie, sweet potato pie, bread pudding, green bean casserole, and anything sugary, salty, or creamy should stay far away from your dog’s bowl.
Serving Tip: Think “Nibble,” Not Feast
Portion size matters. A tablespoon or two of turkey or veggies. Even that’s depending on your dog’s size, but it is plenty. This is a festive treat, not a full-blown dinner.
Your pet doesn’t need a holiday feast to feel loved. A safe snack, extra cuddles, and maybe a new toy will do just fine for your fur baby this year.
