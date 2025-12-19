As a proud dog mom who loves her pups like actual children, I totally get the urge to share everything with them, especially during the holidays.

Those puppy eyes deserve gifts, too. But while it’s tempting to slide them a full Christmas plate, not all festive foods are dog-approved.

Dog Food Photo by Real Natures Food on Unsplash loading...

Before You Share, Know What’s Safe

This time of year, people are Googling pet food questions like crazy. Searches for “can dogs eat Brussels sprouts” are up 401%, which tells me I’m not the only one hovering over the dinner table wondering what’s okay to toss to my fur babies.

The good news is that there are in fact a few holiday-friendly foods dogs can safely enjoy. That is, if they’re prepared the right way.

Dog Begging For Sweet Potato Photo by Niko Nieminen on Unsplash loading...

Festive Foods Your Dog Can Actually Eat

Stick to simple, sources say. Plain options are best with no seasoning, butter, or sauces. Safe choices include:

- Plain turkey (no skin, no gravy)

- Cooked carrots

- Small pieces of plain potato

- Steamed, unseasoned Brussels sprouts

These give your pets a taste of the holiday without upsetting their stomach.

Pecan Pie Photo by Keighla Exum on Unsplash loading...

What Stays On The Human Plate

As much as they’ll beg, desserts and casseroles are a hard no for dogs.

That means pecan pie, sweet potato pie, bread pudding, green bean casserole, and anything sugary, salty, or creamy should stay far away from your dog’s bowl.

Dog Eating Strawberry Photo by Ewien van Bergeijk - Kwant on Unsplash loading...

Serving Tip: Think “Nibble,” Not Feast

Portion size matters. A tablespoon or two of turkey or veggies. Even that’s depending on your dog’s size, but it is plenty. This is a festive treat, not a full-blown dinner.

Your pet doesn’t need a holiday feast to feel loved. A safe snack, extra cuddles, and maybe a new toy will do just fine for your fur baby this year.

