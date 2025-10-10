Rain, Wind & Potty Struggles: How To Help Your Dog Go Outside In NJ This Weekend
So, we’ve got wild weather heading into South Jersey this weekend. We’re expecting high winds, sideways rain, the whole nor’easter deal. While I’m planning on layering up in fleece-lined everything, I’ve got another problem on my hands: getting my dogs to go potty in this mess.
Some pups hate the rain just as much as we do. Cold, wet paws? No thanks. Blowing wind and soggy fur? Hard pass.
Oversized Umbrellas FTW
One trick that’s worked for me? Bringing out the big umbrella. The kind that could double as a beach tent? Yeah… that one. It’s not glamorous, but it covers both of us and makes the whole “go potty” thing slightly more bearable.
Doggy raincoats are cute in theory, but honestly? They’re a hit or miss. One of my dogs doesn't mind when I dress her in hers. The other dog still won't go out even with it on.
When All Else Fails, Grab Your Raincoat
If your dog refuses to go, you're going to have to suit up, grab the leash, and take them for a walk. Yep, even in that mess.
Bring the good treats and dish out tons of praise when they finally do their business. You could also try shorter, more frequent walks so they don’t feel overwhelmed.
Desperate? Puppy Pads Might Be Your Backup Plan
Let’s be real, you can’t just open the back door and hope your rain-hating pup will figure it out. If all else fails, puppy pads might have to save the day.
Stay dry out there, South Jersey. Remember: every storm eventually passes… and hopefully so does your dog.
Do Not Adopt These Dog Breeds If You're A Couch Potato
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
10 Most Rare Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins