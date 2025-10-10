So, we’ve got wild weather heading into South Jersey this weekend. We’re expecting high winds, sideways rain, the whole nor’easter deal. While I’m planning on layering up in fleece-lined everything, I’ve got another problem on my hands: getting my dogs to go potty in this mess.

Get our free mobile app

Some pups hate the rain just as much as we do. Cold, wet paws? No thanks. Blowing wind and soggy fur? Hard pass.

Kid With Big Umbrella Photo by Tassilo Gröper on Unsplash loading...

Oversized Umbrellas FTW

One trick that’s worked for me? Bringing out the big umbrella. The kind that could double as a beach tent? Yeah… that one. It’s not glamorous, but it covers both of us and makes the whole “go potty” thing slightly more bearable.

Doggy raincoats are cute in theory, but honestly? They’re a hit or miss. One of my dogs doesn't mind when I dress her in hers. The other dog still won't go out even with it on.

Doggy Raincoat Photo by Igor Wang on Unsplash loading...

When All Else Fails, Grab Your Raincoat

If your dog refuses to go, you're going to have to suit up, grab the leash, and take them for a walk. Yep, even in that mess.

Bring the good treats and dish out tons of praise when they finally do their business. You could also try shorter, more frequent walks so they don’t feel overwhelmed.

Sad Dalmatian puppy Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash loading...

Desperate? Puppy Pads Might Be Your Backup Plan

Let’s be real, you can’t just open the back door and hope your rain-hating pup will figure it out. If all else fails, puppy pads might have to save the day.

READ MORE: NJ Wildlife Experts Warn Residents Not To Be Afraid Of Approaching Baby Squirrels

Stay dry out there, South Jersey. Remember: every storm eventually passes… and hopefully so does your dog.

Do Not Adopt These Dog Breeds If You're A Couch Potato Choosing a dog breed that requires a lot of physical activity is crucial for those with a sedentary lifestyle, as these dogs need regular exercise to maintain their health and happiness. If their energy needs aren't met, it can lead to boredom, anxiety, and destructive behaviors, creating challenges for both the dog and the owner. Nobody wants to have to rehome a dog, but if you choose a breed that's not right for you, it can easily happen. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal