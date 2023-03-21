Walk Amongst The Flowers At New Jersey’s Best Daffodil Festival

Spring has officially sprung here in the Garden State. Guess that means we can abandon our hopes for snow. That's alright. When the snow winds bid us goodbye, the flowers bloom to say hello!

One of the prettiest times of the year here in Jersey is undoubtedly springtime. The trees start budding, all the spring babies start to appear, and the flowers start to bloom. You know it's springtime here in the Garden State when flowers are on everybody's mind. Tulips, sunflowers, whatever your preference, Jersey has somewhere for you to go and indulge in your favorite spring blooms.

One of the best and most family-friendly events to enjoy as a lover of springtime blooms is the Daffodil Festival in Summit, NJ. This year's festival is coming up quick!

Crafts, a petting zoo, local vendors, and great food are what you're in for when you and the kids head out to the Reeves-Reed Arboretum's annual Daffodil Day. This year's event is set for Sunday, April 16th on the grounds of the Arboretum. According to OnlyInYourState.com, there will be plenty of fun to had for all ages. Not to mention, some really great sites for some memorable photographs.

You can even learn about various ecosystems that exist throughout the Garden State. These demonstrations will be taught by various vendors and experts with plenty of knowledge regarding what we can expect to bloom during the spring months within the area.

Tickets are $10, but children three years and under are free.

Oh, and don't forget about all the daffodils. Get ready to enjoy them by the thousands!

Find out more info about Daffodil Day at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum HERE.

