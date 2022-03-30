Very Special Day Of Giving At Your Favorite Jersey Mike’s Today

There is no better success story at the Jersey Shore than the one about Jersey Mike's founder and owner Peter Cancro.

It all started here at the Jersey Shore and now just about the whole world knows the best way to eat a fresh and delicious sub is Mike's way. We are so proud that there's a Jersey Mike's around the corner here at the Jersey Shore. It all started here at the Jersey Shore and now just about the whole world knows the best way to eat a fresh and delicious sub is Mike's way. We are so proud that there's a Jersey Mike's around the corner here at the Jersey Shore. loading...

Jersey Mike's is everyone's favorite because it's a part of an amazing childhood at the Jersey Shore, it's a wonderful story, and Jersey Mike's is the first place to step up for a great cause and this year's day of giving is no exception.

Earlier this week Shannon, Jimmy, and I had the great honor of speaking with Peter Cancro about today's (3/30) Day of Giving.

Peter is so excited that this year, all the money raised will go directly to the Special Olympics USA Games. What a great cause, and what a great organization.

Special Olympics USA Games Special Olympics USA Games loading...

And just like everything else they do at Jersey Mike's, they are doing it big. They are hoping to raise $20 million for this amazing cause, and we all can help.

It's as easy as heading to your favorite Jersey Mike's location today, ordering up your favorite sub (Mike's Way, of course), and enjoying it. It literally is that simple.

We want to give a big shout-out to all the Jersey Mike's employees out there and thank you for the extra work you're going to be doing today. All that hard work really makes this all happen, and we appreciate it.

And, of course, a big shout out to each of you who head to Jersey Mike's today to make this campaign a huge success.

We Love Italian Food, Too Bring on the carbs...

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.