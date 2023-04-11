5 Things You Didn’t Know About Jersey Mike’s Subs

ONE The First Jersey Mike's was opened in 1956 by Peter Cancro. It was located on Trenton Avenue in Point Pleasant. The first Jersey Mike's was called Mike's Subs and was located inside a convenience store. Today, that location exists as a training center.

TWO So, who IS Mike, anyway? I don't know. Mike's was a convenience store and a young man named Per Cancro, at the age of 14, took a job at Mike's. It had already had several owners before Peter went to work there.

THREE Jersey Mike's lays claim to one of the biggest sub sandwiches available anywhere. It's called the Big Kahuna and measures 24 inches. It comes in just about any combination you want, although steak and chicken seem to be the most popular choices.

FOUR Topfranchise.com has ranked Jersey Mike's among the top 10 restaurant franchises in the country. They say it's a good franchise to own. If you think you'd like to open a location, you should know they require a net worth of over $178,000, which is actually pretty reasonable compared to other franchises.

FIVE Mashed.com conducted a survey to find out the most popular sub sandwich on their menu. The least favorite sub was the Number Four. I guess its name doesn't really help matters. This was one of the original 9 that Jersey Mike's offered.

According to the survey, the most popular Jersey Mike's Sub is the Famous Philly.

Once a year, Jersey Mike's conducts their "Day of Giving." On this day, 100% of the day's profits are donated to various charities.

