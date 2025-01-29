I Tried Out The New Jersey Mike’s in Mays Landing

What do they say - don't try out someplace new for the first few weeks so the staff can get their routines down and such?

Well, I broke that unwritten rule.

I tried the new Jersey Mike's location on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.

Jersey Mike's in Atlantic County

This isn't the first Jersey Mike's to give it a go in Atlantic County.

The most recent Jersey Mike's location in the county was in Somers Point, but it closed a couple of years ago.

Why has the franchise not gained a footing in Atlantic County? Is it the competition—or is it the location?

The new location sits in a mini-shopping strip, located across the Black Horse Pike from the Hamilton Commons Shopping Center. A very bust Starbucks is just a couple of doors down.

The Jersey Mike's experience

I walked into Jersey Mike's on a Saturday afternoon. It was fairly busy, but several people were working - I assume they planned to overstaff the store for the grand opening period, training new workers and such.

The staff was friendly and helpful. They were probably trained to be ready for customers who've never been to a Jersey Mike's before.

I ordered the Super Sub, and, of course, they added the extras as I requested, doing it all right in front of me.

The taste

It's been a while since I had a Jersey Mike's sub, and I was pleasantly surprised.

The bread was fresh, and the meat was good - more than you'd get at a Wawa. I think where Jersey Mike's shines is the seasoning, specifically their combination of oil and vinegar. They're not shy about how much they put on their sub.

I'll easily return again. Good food and a quick, pleasant experience.

I'd rate Jersey Mike's high on the list of "chain" subs, but it can't crack my current Top 3 Italian subs in Atlantic County.

