In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine.

The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property.

According to sources, the state plans to bury the whale later.

Get our free mobile app

It is the fourth whale in the past two months that has washed on shore in our area, with one in Strahmere and two in Atlantic City.

The first one was found on Dec. 11 washed up on Wahle Beach in the Strahmere section of Upper Twp on what is called whale beach.

On Dec. 23 another whale washed up in Atlantic City on Chelsea Avenue and a third whale washed ashore on Jan 7 near the Mississippi Avenue beach in front of Boardwalk Hall.

Overall it's the seventh whale that has washed up the jersey shore coast and New York in 33 days.

"Never have we ever heard of six whales washing up within 33 days," said Cindy Zipf, executive director of Long Branch-based Clean Ocean Action. "We don't know how many whales may have died offshore."

Some groups believe the culprit to this could be offshore wind energy infrastructure. Earlier this week, ocean advocacy organizations sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for an immediate investigation of the whale deaths on the beaches.