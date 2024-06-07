Brigantine Cops Want to Talk to Suspect in Burglaries

Police in Brigantine are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect in some burglaries on the island.

Police release video of suspect

Brigantine police have released a video of a man they say is a suspect in crimes that took place in the area of 28th and 29th Street South. They occured on May 17 and May 18.

The suspect's photo is above, and the vide can be seen on the Brigantine Police Departent's Facebook page.

If you can help police with an identification, you're urged to call them at 609-266-7414. You can remain anonymous.

How did Brigantine Police get the videos?

The videos in the case, obviously look like they come from someone's residence rather than police surveillance.

Brigantine acually has a surveillance camera registry, which sounds like a great idea for any neighborhood or community.

Any resident who has a surveillance camera can register with the police department.

If a crime is ever committed in a neighborhood, police can quickly check the registry for a list of residents they can comtact and check their cameras.

Brigantine residents can sign up here.

SOURCE: Brigantine Police Department.

