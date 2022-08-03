Did the Phillies Do Enough at the MLB Trade Deadline? ESPN.com Grades their Moves

With Tuesday's MLB trade deadline in the books, its time to hand out grades for each deal.

The Phillies made three separate moves, adding a center fielder, bullpen arm and starting pitcher to their roster, while designating Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera for assignment.

The team sent out Mickey Moniak, Jadiel Sánchez, Logan O'Hoppe and Ben Brown to add three major league ready players.

So how did ESPN senior MLB writer David Schoenfield grade the moves? Let's take a look first at the Noah Syndergaard deal for OF Mickey Moniak and OF Jadiel Sanchez.

However, given the state of the Phillies' rotation, once you get past Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, Syndergaard could still line up as their No. 3 starter in a playoff series, ahead of Kyle Gibson or Ranger Suarez.

Schoenfield gives the Phillies a C+ on this deal, talking about the lack of depth in the minor league system to add a high quality arm like Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas or Tyler Mahle.

That said Syndergaard is still an interesting addition for the price of giving up Moniak, who has been over-matched at the big league level.

Syndergaard will make his Phillies debut Thursday night against the Nationals.

The next deals were graded by ESPN MLB writer Bradford Doolittle, who gave the team a B+ for the additions of David Robertson from the Cubs and Brandon Marsh from the Angels.

The first move, adding Robertson, gives the Phillies more depth in the bullpen, which has pitched pretty well since the start of July.

Robertson not only deepens the Philadelphia bullpen, but he brings it into focus. Now Rob Thomson can line up Corey Knebel, Brad Hand, Jose Alvarado and the vicious Seranthony Dominguez in front of Robertson. And he can stop using Jeurys Familia in high- and medium-leverage spots.

The next move, adding Marsh, gives the team a very good defensive center fielder, something they have lacked all season.

Marsh is a speedy and productive defender who can fill the Phillies' hole in center field. While Marsh has been better defensively on the corners, the Phillies need him to excel up the middle to justify his presence in a stacked lineup.

All three players help make the Phillies a better team today than they were at the start of the week.

Syndergaard adds another arm to the starting rotation, Robertson gives them more depth in the back-end of the bullpen in high-leverage situations and Marsh really improves the outfield defense.