Here are Final Chances to Win TidalWave Music Fest Tickets

It's literally next week!

The TidalWave Music Festival launches on the Atlantic City Beach Friday, August 12 - 14. Three big days and nights of great country music from Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and dozens more.

Cat Country has your final few chances to win passes to the festival!

Tonight (Wednesday, August 3rd) come out to Maynard's Cafe in Margate from 5 til 7. It's actually a "Pick-up Party" for those who already won tickets, but we will have a chance for you to win - just get there before 6:45 pm!

Friday, we have 2 stops on our TidalWave ticket tour. At each stop, we'll give away a pair of tickets each to 2 winners. Here's where we'll be:

2 - 3 pm: Passion Vines on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township

4 - 5 pm: Bootleggers Liquor Store, Tilton Road in Northfield

Saturday, 2 more stops, again with 2 pairs of tickets given away at each location:

1 - 2 pm: Ocean Beverage, Brigantine Avenue in Brigantine

4 - 5 pm: Joe Canal's, Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.

For your best chance to win, show up at each location.

Times and locations are subject to change without notice.

