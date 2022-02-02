The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced, and country music icon Dolly Parton is among the artists who are under consideration for induction into rock music's most venerated institution.

Parton appears on a slate of 17 newly announced nominees the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled in a press release on Wednesday morning (Feb. 2). The 2022 nominees run the musical gamut, including Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes says in a press release. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

Seven of the 2022 nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Parton, Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Richie, Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. In order to be eligible for nomination, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of the nomination. Eminem is nominated in his first year of eligibility in 2022.

The nominee ballots will be voted on by an international collection of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. According to the Hall of Fame, factors under consideration for induction include "an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique."

Fans also have the opportunity to weigh in on the induction process via the 2022 Induction Fan Vote sponsored by Ohio. Find It Here. Fans can vote for their favorite artists up to once a day from Feb. 2 through April 29 at vote.rockhall.com, or in person at the museum in Cleveland. The Top 5 artists the public votes for will constitute a “fans’ ballot,” which will be tallied with the existing nominee ballots to select the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony to follow in the fall. Details of the ceremony are to be announced.

