Significant House Fire In Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

There was a massive house fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, beginning (approximately) in the 6:00 p.m. hour.

The fire is located in a residential community called “Fountain Lakes,” on the 300 block of Superior Road.

The professionalism of The Egg Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department is extraordinary.

Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

The Joseph and Melissa Vola Family has been hit hard, as they have lost their entire home over the course of just a few hours last evening.

Melissa shared this profound post on Facebook at about 1:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Well in case you haven't heard yet, our entire

house burned down tonight. We are all safe but we

are missing our dog Scooby and our cat, Zoe. If

anyone sees them, please let me know! This is very

devastating and we are very much in shock. My

kids are going to be traumatized for quite a bit,

especially Taylor who was home alone for a whole

45 minutes before the whole house went up in

flames. Our neighbors, friends, parents, family, the

whole community has been absolutely outstanding

and we are overwhelmed with gratitude. Please

pray for us as we figure out our next steps. I'm

worried about the kids. Thank you all who have

reached out. My phone has never received so

much love.

Special thanks to my neighbors Marc

and Brian who ran into a burning house to help

rescue my other dogs and to all the firefighters,

police and volunteers, neighbors, the mayor, just

too many people to list but I will make it up to you

all some day! This all just feels like a bad dream but

I am glad we are all alive. That is all we have - Melissa Vola.

We know many of their neighbors personally. We will be reaching out to see if there is anything that we can do to help them at their supreme time of need.

Watching your home burn down is one of the most traumatic things that you can ever experience in life.

You lose family heirlooms, photos, Christmas decorations, all of your clothes … Literally everything.

Imagine, Losing all of your worldly possessions, unexpectedly, all at one time?

You are forced to watch your home burn down to the ground and you don’t even know where you’ll be sleeping tonight.

After all, is said and done, the most important thing is that everyone (the humans) is safe.

I don’t say any of this lightly. My family knows this horror personally. We watched our home burn to the ground, losing all of the contents in our home.

We know the overwhelming feeling that overcomes you. Where are you going to live? How do you even begin replacing everything from the clothes you wear to every other necessity in life.

You feel like you’ve lost “everything.” But, then you learn to realize that as long as everyone got out alive, you didn’t lose anything that really matters.

You can replace “stuff.” As much as it hurts, especially in real-time … that’s all it is … just “stuff.”

This much I do know. Our community is amazing. People will step up and help. They already are in just the first few hours.

Their cat is missing and sadly their dog Scooby did not make it out of the house.

Developing. Updates as warranted.

