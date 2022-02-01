Cops in Wildwood say a man from Cape May Court House is facing a list of charges following a drug investigation and traffic stop in the city.

52-year-old Reginald Pitts has been charged with third-degree possession of cocaine, second-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of school property, second-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree possession of amphetamine / dextroamphetamine, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, Pitts was pulled over just before 3 PM Monday in the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue. They say, "the stop was initiated in connection to an active covert narcotics investigation."

A police K9 at the scene gave a positive reaction for drugs and Pitts' vehicle was searched. Police say a, "distribution quantity of cocaine was seized. In addition, heroin, marijuana, amphetamine / dextroamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia was also recovered."

Get our free mobile app

Pitts was being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been on the Food Network