Dolly Parton is famous for her glammed-up public persona, and the singer says she likes to get a little gussied up at home, too, even when it's just her and her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean.

"I like to dress up for Carl," Parton admits during a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair, because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up.' I'm not just gonna go home and flop on him."

After more than five decades of marriage, Parton and Dean have seen just about every side of each other, and the singer says all the work she puts into her appearance is just as much for her benefit as it is for her husband's.

"He would love me either way," she continues, "But it's important to me that I look as good as I can."

When asked if that's her secret to keeping her marriage fresh after all these years, Parton says, "Well, I think it helps!" adding that "Nobody wants to make out with a slouch."

" I think it kinda helps, keeping things, you know, spicy."

Parton's keeping things "spicy" in her career, too: In 2022, the country legend will embark on a brand-new venture with the March release of her debut novel, Run Rose Run. She co-wrote the book with author James Patterson, and she's also releasing a companion album of the same title with original songs.

She's also balancing out that spice with some sweetness: Earlier this week, she launched her own line of cake mixes in a partnership with Duncan Hines. The box collections went on sale on Wednesday (Jan. 26) and had sold out just hours later. However, you can still up a box of Parton's cake mix when they hit shelves later this spring.

