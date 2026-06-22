If you're flying into Philadelphia before heading to the Jersey Shore this summer, you may want to prepare for delays.

Philadelphia International Airport is currently experiencing more disruptions than any other major airport in the country, according to recent flight-tracking data. That's not great news as millions of travelers prepare for Fourth of July getaways and summer vacations.

Flying Into Philly Before Heading To The Shore? Prepare For Delays

For many visitors heading to Ocean City, Wildwood, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and Cape May, Philadelphia serves as the primary airport before making the drive down the Garden State Parkway. This year, getting there could take longer than expected.

Recent data shows Philadelphia International Airport leading the nation in travel disruptions, with hundreds of delayed arrivals and departures and average departure delays approaching an hour.

The timing is especially challenging as Philadelphia prepares for major crowds tied to Fourth of July celebrations and the nation's 250th birthday festivities.

New research analyzing Independence Day travel patterns found that holiday demand places significant strain on airline operations nationwide.

Holiday Travel Could Impact Philly Airport

While the number of scheduled flights increases during the holiday week, cancellations rise dramatically and lengthy delays become much more common. Flights delayed by more than three hours also surge during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Philadelphia metro area ranks among the nation's biggest Fourth of July travel hotspots, with arriving flights jumping more than 20% compared to typical travel periods.

At the same time, flight cancellations in the region increase by more than 360%, while extended delays more than double.

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Be Prepared For Travel Issues Getting To The Jersey Shore

For South Jersey beach towns that welcome visitors from across the country every summer, that means many vacationers could encounter travel headaches before they ever reach the sand.

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Anyone flying into Philadelphia and heading for the Shore should consider allowing extra time, monitoring flight updates closely, and preparing for possible disruptions during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

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