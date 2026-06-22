Whether you're spending weekends in Ocean City, Wildwood, Sea Isle City or Cape May, chances are your hair is getting plenty of exposure to salt water this summer.

Those effortless beach waves really do look amazing in vacation photos, experts say seawater can actually be both a blessing and a curse for your hair.

Everybody Loves Salty Beach Waves

One of the biggest perks of a day at the Jersey Shore is the natural texture salt water creates. It gives hair extra grip and body, making fine or flat hair appear fuller without reaching for a styling product.

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Salt water can also enhance natural curls and waves, helping create the lived-in beach look that's become a summer staple. On top of that, it can help remove buildup from the scalp and absorb excess oil, making it particularly appealing for people who struggle with greasy hair.

The Downside Of Beachy Hair

The downside is that salt draws moisture away from your hair. While that can help with oiliness, it can also leave strands feeling dry, rough and more prone to split ends.

Color-treated hair faces another challenge. Repeated exposure to seawater can cause salon color to fade faster and may weaken already processed hair. Over time, excessive dryness can increase breakage, making hair appear thinner around the ends.

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If you're planning regular trips to South Jersey beaches this summer, a few simple habits can make a big difference. Wet your hair with fresh water before swimming to reduce how much salt it absorbs. If possible, hold off on major color appointments until after your beach vacation.

Most importantly, rinse your hair

thoroughly after leaving the ocean. The longer salt remains on your strands, the more drying it can become.

The good news is don't have to avoid the ocean to protect your hair. With a little extra care, you can enjoy every beach day while still making the most of those natural summer waves.

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