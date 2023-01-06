Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023

As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by.

Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them will be negative ones. On the contrary, for some people, they'll be thrilled with the new legalities taking effect in 2023. According to the folks at NJ.com, there are eight new laws that residents should be aware of this year. We'll highlight a few of them below.

1.) Get Ready For An Increase In Car Insurance

Unfortunately, an increase in the minimum car insurance cap has been accepted by the powers-that-be here in New Jersey. To make a long story short, this means that insurance companies are now legally allowed to charge New Jersey drives more than they were permitted to in the past. The rates will go up this year, but you probably already know that if your insurance for 2023 is up-to-date.

2.) Restrictions On People With Concealed Carry Permits

Depending on which side of the fence you fall, this one you'll either view as a good thing or a bad thing. If you're not a fan of guns whatsoever, you're probably not opposed to people being banned from carrying their weapons in places like bars, restaurants, sports stadiums, etc. If you're on the other side of that fence, you're definitely not a fan of this one.

3.) Teenagers Get To Work Longer

If your teen is a hustler and wants to make that paper , then they'll be happy to hear that sixteen and seventeen year olds can now work 50 hours a week over summer vacation. They'll be rolling in the dough in summer 2023.

There are even more where that came from, so make sure you check out the full list HERE.

If you think these are weird laws to put in place, you should see some of NJ's other wacky laws:

