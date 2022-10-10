New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One

It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you.

The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open an ice-cold beer whenever they can seem pretty endless.

Maybe you'd want a beer after rifling through your bills and finding out the already high prices on everything in New Jersey seem to keep going up.

Or maybe you just got home from your 15-minute commute that took well over an hour because three lanes were closed for construction during rush hour, but you didn't see any work being done as you crawled by.

Maybe your need for a frosty beer stems from the supervisor you have to deal with all day. You know, the one who has never spent one minute in your position, but seems to think he knows how to do your job better than you do.

It's safe to say that New Jersey may lead the country in reasons to need a beer, but you may be shocked to find out that our beer-consuming rank is among the lowest in the nation.

Believe it or not, New Jersey ranks in a tie for 48th in America for beer consumption. Here are the sudsy statistics, according to List Wire.

New Jersey residents consume 22.4 gallons of beer a year, at least we did in 2021, according to the study.

If you do the math, that's about a gallon a week, and that seems like a lot, but when you're up against a state that consumes over double that (North Dakota with 45.8 gallons consumed a year is #1 in the nation), then it really wasn't much of a battle.

By the way, Connecticut and Utah are the only two states that drink less beer than we do in New Jersey.

