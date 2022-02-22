New Jersey's been getting put on the map in more ways then one recently.

First, the group from Ocean City got asked to appear on the Drew Barrymore Show on CBS. Now, South Jersey's showing off its talent. A group of Rowan University (Glassboro, NJ) alumni appeared on America's Got Talent Extreme to show off a pretty interesting skill.

You'd think it'd be singing since so many talented musicians have come out of South Jersey to compete on shows like The Voice on NBC and American Idol on ABC. This time, though, South Jersey's being looked at for another talent.

To make what's probably an extremely long story short, four guys came together while at Rowan University in Glassboro who each had a passion for drones. Three out of the four men, Tony, Chris, and Anthony, met at Rowan's electrical and computer engineering department. The three Rowan alumni eventually found a man named Nils who has loads of history enhancing entertainment experiences.

In 2016, the four men formed Verge Aero and set out to create a light show spectacle like no one has ever seen before. The group has been steadily working over the past few years to create this technology that would allow for drone lights to essentially look like fireworks.

The presentation they put on in front of AGT Extreme's judges blew everyone away. That's INCLUDING the toughest critic on the panel, Simon Cowell.

WATCH:

As you can see, the smarts and skills that go into making all of that possible is beyond words. The show was SO GOOD that Simon had no choice but to give them the Golden Buzzer which officially puts them into the competition.

We certainly haven't seen the last of Verge Aero. Way to represent the Garden State, guys!

