Dumb Story: Car Thief Foiled By Forklift Driver (VIDEO)

If you're going to break into a car in a junkyard, you might want to check your surroundings first.

In the dumbest stories we've heard in a while, a man trespassed into a junkyard and broke into a vehicle on the lot.

When an employee noticed the break-in - and discovered the man was still inside the vehicle, he acted quickly and lifted the vehicle up in the air some 20 feet!

13 ABC in Toledo, Ohio says the incident happened at Arlington Auto Wrecking in Akron, Ohio.

When employees called 9-1-1 and told the operator the man was still inside the car - up in the air - the operator could only laugh!

The man was lowered and taken into custody - which was caught on video:

That's one dumb criminal, and some fast-thinking workers!

