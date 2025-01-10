Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has been charged in connection to an alleged armed road rage incident earlier this week.

At about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, January 7th, the Glassboro Police Department says they learned that a man had reported another driver allegedly had pointed a gun at him in traffic near Ellis Mill Road off Route 55 during a road rage incident.

The victim attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it in Mullica Hill.

An investigation by police identified the suspect as Rodney Walker, Jr., who was taken into custody at his home in Swedesboro.

Ellis Mill Road at Route 55 in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Walker has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and certain persons not to have weapons. After being processed, he was lodged in the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.